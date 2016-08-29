State awarding over $220K in tobacco disparities grants

PIERRE (AP) — The state Department of Health is handing out more than $220,000 in grants aimed at curbing tobacco use in populations with higher rates of it.

Kiley Hump is chronic disease prevention and health promotion administrator for the Department of Health. Hump says tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death.

Grantees include the Boys and Girls clubs of Brookings and Watertown, Coteau Des Prairies Health Care System, Delta Dental of South Dakota Foundation, Missouri Breaks Industries Research Inc. and the Teddy Bear Den.

The groups will carry out activities including offering tobacco prevention and cessation education.