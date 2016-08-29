Rapid City mayor wants to cut base task force funds

RAPID CITY (AP) — Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is proposing to cut funding for a committee set up to help protect the Ellsworth Air Force Base from closure.

Allender said he wants to withhold the $75,000 in annual funding that the city has given the Ellsworth Task Force because he says a state group is better positioned to advocate on behalf of protecting the base.

The goals of the task force are roughly the same as the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, a state agency created in 2009, the mayor said.

The Ellsworth Task Force was created to help the base survive the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure process.

Rapid City has provided a majority of its funding — $50,000 for 2008 and 2009 and since 2010, $75,000 a year, the Rapid City Journal reported. Pennington County had included $25,000 per year in their budget from 2013 to 2015, but ceased in 2016.

In the past two years, the Ellsworth Task Force has received less than $5,000 per year in private contributions.

Task force documents show the group pays $40,000 per year to part-time Executive Director Matt McGrath. In 2016, $48,000 was spent on payroll, $19,075 on travel, $8,000 on promotions, and $1,877 on dues and subscriptions.

Jeff Carsrud, chairman of the task force, said his group remains relevant and continues to promote the viability of Ellsworth, the region's largest individual employer. But since helping to fight off the potential closure of the base that was floated in 2005, the group has spent much of its money on a part-time paid director and to build a statue for a military base in Louisiana.