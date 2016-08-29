Mission man pleads not guilty to assaulting woman, children

PIERRE (AP) — Authorities say a Mission, South Dakota man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman and two young children.

United States Attorney Randolph Seiler says 26-year-old Paris James Bordeaux was indicted on August 16, and charged with kidnapping, assault by strangulation and suffocation, and two counts of child abuse.

The Indictment alleges that on July 24, Bordeaux kidnapped "his intimate and dating partner" and held her for the purpose of assaulting her. Authorities say two young children also were subjected to the assault.

Bordeaux has been released on bond. A trial date has not been set.