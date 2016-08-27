3 tribal colleges in South Dakota get USDA grant funding

HURON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing $429,000 in grants to three tribal colleges in South Dakota.

The funding will help the colleges upgrade infrastructure, buy equipment and improve educational facilities.

Rural Development Under Secretary Lisa Mensah says education is one of the best investments that can be made in the future of rural America.

In South Dakota, Oglala Lakota College in Kyle will get $143,000 to fix a generator and make renovations on campus; Sinte Gleska University in Mission will get $143,000 for a security system improvement; and Sisseton Wahpeton College in Sisseton will get $143,000 to be spent on student housing.