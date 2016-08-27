Defense attorneys ask about death penalty in casino killing

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Attorneys for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man outside of a Sioux Falls casino want to know if prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Jared Stone is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Baptiste White Eyes on April 22. Stone was arrested in Wyoming on April 27 after a multistate manhunt. Authorities say Stone shot White Eyes in the head.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Stone's attorneys have filed a motion asking the court to set a deadline for prosecutors to reveal whether they will seek the death penalty.

Minnehaha County State's Attorney Aaron McGowan would not say if he plans to pursue the death penalty, but noted that his office is "very selective" in asking for it.