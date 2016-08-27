Seventh annual South Dakota Gathering set in Oacoma

OACOMA—The seventh annual South Dakota Gathering will be held from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28, at Cedar Shore Resort, Oacoma.

The gathering is for people with disabilities, family members, case managers, direct support professionals, educators and other professionals in the field of human services.

There will be opportunities to learn more about person-centered practices. The event is hosted by the South Dakota Person Centered Practices community of practice and supported by the Department of Human Services' Division of Developmental Disabilities.

Keynote presentations will feature Cathy Ficker Terrill, with the Council on Quality and Leadership, and her daughter, Beth Terrill.

For more information, contact Julie Hand at (605) 773-3348 or at Julie.Hand@state.sd.us.