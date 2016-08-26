Rapid City man sentenced in alleged murder-for-hire case

RAPID CITY (AP) — A man who helped move the body of a Rapid City woman who was killed in what authorities allege is a murder-for-hire case has been sentenced to serve four years in prison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Garland Brown in July pleaded guilty to a being an accessory in the May 2015 stabbing death of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld. He was sentenced Thursday, and given credit for 100 days he's already spent behind bars.

Authorities say Rehfeld was stabbed to death in May 2015. Her body was found in a remote grave near Rockerville this past May.

Another man, 24-year-old Michael Frye, faces the same charge as Brown. He's pleaded not guilty.

Three other people face first-degree murder charges in the case, including Rehfeld's ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Klinetobe. They've all pleaded not guilty.