Governor asks South Dakotans to honor veterans at state fair

PIERRE (AP) — Gov. Dennis Daugaard is calling on state residents to honor veterans at the South Dakota State Fair.

Daugaard has proclaimed Sept. 1 to be Veterans Day at the fair at the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans and active military personnel will get free gate admission that day.

Larry Zimmerman is secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. He says the important role of veterans can't be denied.

The state fair runs Sept. 1-5 in Huron.