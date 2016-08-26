Jury deadlocks on felonies against suspended county official

DEADWOOD (AP) — The trial of a suspended Meade County commissioner accused of damaging private property ended with an acquittal on a trespassing misdemeanor, but the jury deadlocked over two property damage felonies.

The Rapid City Journal reports the Lawrence County jury in the case of wood home products businessman Alan Aker deliberated for four hours Thursday.

Authorities allege Aker entered a client's property in Deadwood last summer, sawed off part of a deck railing and took it with him because of a dispute over payment.

Aker on Wednesday admitted to sawing the railing but said he hadn't been fully paid for the job and that he had permission to be on the property.

The County Commission in May voted to suspend Aker, who later lost his bid for re-election.