Aberdeen expects 800 visitors for South Dakota Senior Games

ABERDEEN (AP) — Tourism officials in Aberdeen expect about 800 people to visit their community for the South Dakota Senior Games.

Event director Mark Kolb tells the Aberdeen American News that 530 athletes have registered to participate and many of them are traveling with family and friends. The event runs Thursday through Saturday.

Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Casey Weismantel says hotels in Aberdeen have the capacity to handle the room crunch.

The newspaper reports that former South Dakota Gov. Frank Farrar, who is 87, is among the athletes scheduled to compete. Kolb says 103-year-old John Zilverberg, a Hosmer native who now lives in Highmore, plans to participate in multiple events.

The games rotate host cities every two years. Sioux Falls will host the games in 2017 and 2018.