State House speaker to drop donor disclosure ballot measure 

Republican Mark Mickelson said this week that he plans to pull the proposal.

It would have required disclosure of the 50 largest contributors to such groups, including labor organizations, business leagues and social welfare organizations, if they give $25,000 or more in a year to a ballot measure committee.

Mickelson has said it would be helpful for voters to know who is behind different ballot measures. Critics argued that residents have the right to support causes without fear of harassment.

Mickelson is sponsoring two other initiatives that would ban out-of-state contributions for ballot questions and raise tobacco taxes to improve tech school affordability.