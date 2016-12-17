N.C. passes bills to strip powers from next governor

The legislature, meeting in a last-minute, year-end special session, approved a proposal along party lines Friday that will effectively give Republicans control of the State Board of Elections during election years. Outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory (R) signed the bill into law Friday, without issuing any comment on the drama that has been wracking North Carolina politics since Wednesday.

Lawmakers also passed a bill that, for the first time in decades, will require the governor to get approval from the state Senate for his Cabinet appointees and end his ability to appoint members to the board of trustees of the powerful University of North Carolina System. The measure will also drastically reduce the number of state employees the governor can directly hire and fire, from 1,500 to 425.

"Why does it make sense to enable the mass political firing of people who have been doing a wonderful job for the state?" Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger (R) asked in a statement.

The bills were just two of several aimed at reducing the governor's influence in state government, the judicial branch, the education system and elections oversight, while strengthening the GOP-dominated legislature's influence in all of those areas.

The fast-moving events in Raleigh caught Democrats by surprise.

McCrory convened lawmakers this week to pass a $200 million relief package for Hurricane Matthew and wildfire cleanup. Afterward, GOP lawmakers swiftly called their own special session dedicated to the governmental changes.

Friday's votes came roughly two weeks after McCrory conceded to Attorney General Roy Cooper (D) in the nation's closest gubernatorial race of 2016, winning by about 10,000 votes out of more than 4 million cast.

Republican legislative leaders said the changes were long overdue to realign constitutional power in the state, though they admitted that the Democrat's election had accelerated their timetable.

"This was clearly a constitutional session," House Speaker Tim Moore (R) said. "It was fully compliant with the law."

Democratic lawmakers and activists derided Republicans' effort as a "power grab" and urged North Carolinians to come to Raleigh to protest.

Bob Hall of Democracy North Carolina echoed other nonpartisan watchdogs in saying that the legislation went "far beyond the normal partisan wrangling and change of power."

Hundreds of protesters heeded Democrats' calls and packed the capitol on Thursday and, to a lesser degree, on Friday. Police arrested more than 50 people after they refused to stop booing, chanting and cheering from the public galleries while lawmakers debated the bills. Several times, GOP lawmakers ordered the galleries in both chambers cleared.

At a news conference Thursday, Cooper warned Republicans that they could be overstepping their bounds, politically if not constitutionally.

"This is about thwarting the governor's ability to move us forward," he said, promising to sue lawmakers for passing any law he deemed unconstitutional. "Most people might think that this is a partisan power grab. But this is more ominous."

What the courts will make of these changes is an open question, said UNC law professor Michael Gerhardt. He said it's notable that McCrory never went to the legislature over the past four years and said, "I think I'm too powerful, and you should look for ways to weaken my office."

The last time GOP lawmakers called a high-profile special session, in March, they ended up ramming through one of the state's most controversial laws in recent memory: a measure limiting what public bathrooms transgender people can use and curbing municipalities' ability to pass anti-discrimination laws for gay and transgender people.

National backlash to that bill contributed to McCrory's upset. He was the only governor in 2016 to lose his seat and the only governor in North Carolina history to lose reelection.

This week's moves may be unprecedented in the state, but the process isn't. In 1972, when Jim Holshouser became the first Republican governor of North Carolina in the 20th century, Democrats in the legislature moved swiftly to give the Democratic lieutenant governor more control over the state. A decade later, the Democratic-controlled legislature tried to roll back those powers after voters elected the state's first Republican lieutenant governor of the 20th century.

Republican Jim Martin was governor during that tumultuous time, yet he told the Raleigh News & Observer that he thinks his party's proposal to take away the governor's ability to appoint UNC trustees goes "too far."

Indeed, the consensus in North Carolina political circles is that no power-stripping attempt has been as brazen as this one - a fight that may offer a glimpse of even more bruising battles to come next year between the governor and the legislature, which will have a GOP supermajority that can veto Cooper anytime it wants. Before Cooper was even sworn in, Republicans signaled that they have little intention of playing nice with him.

The message this week is clear, Gerhardt said: "We have a legislature intent on keeping the score politically."