Bundle of election law changes rejected

The law was approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature during the 2015 session.

Activists working to defeat the election-law changes, which included different filing deadlines and signature gathering requirements, argued they would have made it harder for candidates to run for office. Opponents said the changes would have been especially difficult for smaller parties.

For example, lawmakers reduced the number of signatures that would be necessary for an independent to collect, but limited the pool of potential signatories by blocking registered Republicans or Democrats from providing them.

Supporters argued that the changes would have made sure political parties are treated equally.