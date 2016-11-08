Noem maintained a substantial financial lead in the race. She was first elected in 2010 when she beat incumbent Democrat Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

This year, Hawks put the focus on agriculture, saying she would demand a spot on the House Agriculture Committee if elected. Noem serves on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

Noem says lawmakers need to make sure federal regulations in areas such as clean water and power-plant emissions aren't slowing down economic growth. During the campaign, she also called for the Affordable Care Act's repeal, criticizing President Barack Obama's administration on health care and immigration.