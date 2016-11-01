Secretary of State expects absentee voting to surpass 2012

South Dakota voters as of Tuesday had requested more than 80,000 absentee ballots. Last presidential election, people cast just over 91,000 absentee ballots.

Voters this election will have the opportunity to decide among candidates for president, U.S. House and Senate, the state Public Utilities Commission and state legislative seats.

There are also 10 ballot measures going before voters, and voters may have county office races on their ballot.

Voters can use the Secretary of State's Vote605 app to view a sample ballot and track an absentee ballot request from their phone. The app also gives citizens the ability to figure out where they are registered to vote.