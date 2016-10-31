Brazile is accused of providing information to the campaign about at least one of the questions in a CNN-hosted presidential primary town hall in March. The question was related to the candidates' position on the death penalty.

CNN disclosed Monday that Brazile formally resigned on Oct. 14. She had been off CNN's air since mid-July when she took over as interim head of the Democratic National Committee. That move for Brazile came amid another leaked email scandal that forced the resignation of Debbie Wasserman Schultz as DNC chief.

Brazile's communications with the Clinton campaign were among the thousands of confidential emails released via WikiLeaks following the hack of DNC's computer systems.

"CNN never gave Brazile access to any questions, prep material, attendee list, background information or meetings in advance of a town hall or debate. We are completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor," a CNN spokeswoman said in a statement.

Brazile addressed the situation in a tweet sent early Monday, referring to her association with the cabler in the past tense.

"Thank you @CNN. Honored to be a Democratic Strategist and commentator on the network. Godspeed to all my former colleagues," she wrote.