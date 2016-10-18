Republican Noem holds big cash advantage over Democrat Hawks

Federal campaign finance reports from the latest quarter show that Democratic candidate Paula Hawks has about $122,000 in the bank compared to Noem's over $1.8 million on hand. The reporting period covered July through Sept. 30.

Hawks brought in about $85,000 during that time, while Noem received about $353,000. Hawks spokesman Michael Ewald says Hawks has remained competitive in individual contributions.

This quarter, Noem received nearly $156,000 in contributions from individuals. That's compared to Hawks' $83,000 haul from individual contributors over the same period.

Noem campaign consultant Justin Brasell says the congresswoman is raising the necessary funds to remind voters of her accomplishments for South Dakota.