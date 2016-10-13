Republican Thune, Democrat Williams to meet in Senate debate

The debate is Thursday evening on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Williams, a Yankton businessman, is running a longshot campaign while Thune seeks a third term.

Thune has a staggering cash advantage, with nearly $12.5 million in the bank compared to Williams' roughly $24,000.

Williams says he's running because he feels lawmakers are ignoring the consequences of climate change and rigging the economic system to benefit the wealthy.

Thune, the Senate's third-ranking Republican, ran unopposed six years ago.