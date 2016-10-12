Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2016. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

PIERRE – Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will have the Electoral College votes of all three Republican electors for South Dakota.

State Attorney General Marty Jackley confirmed Tuesday he would support Trump.

The unanimous backing for Trump from the South Dakota electors comes despite public statements from two of the electors Saturday calling for Trump to be replaced.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Daugaard would cast his Electoral College vote for Trump after all.

Lt. Gov. Matt Michels separately confirmed Tuesday that he too would cast his Electoral College for Trump.

Daugaard and Michels used Twitter on Saturday morning to independently criticize Trump for his sexual comments in the 2005 videotape that came to national attention Friday.

Daugaard and Michels said in their Twitter comments that Trump shouldn’t continue as the Republican nominee.

Daugaard and Michels are two of the South Dakota Republican Party’s three electors who will cast the official Electoral College votes for South Dakota if Trump is the top vote winner in the state.

The Electoral College nationally determines the winner of the presidency. Each state’s electors from the winning party in that state get to cast the state’s electoral votes.

The third South Dakota Republican Party elector is Jackley. The Republican electors were chosen at the South Dakota party’s statewide convention last summer.

Jackley said Tuesday he would cast his Republican electoral vote for Trump if Trump wins the Nov. 8 general election vote in South Dakota.

“As with most South Dakotans, I clearly do not approve of Mr. Trump’s highly inappropriate statements,” Jackley said in an email Tuesday responding to a reporter’s questions.

“I am voting for the Republican nominee because I fundamentally disagree with both President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton on most major issues including our economy, Supreme Court nominations, and the importance of our state and individual rights and freedoms,” Jackley continued.

“I am honored to be one of South Dakota’s three electoral votes, and I intend to cast my vote for the Republican nominee as I was elected to do and consistent with our State law and the US Constitution.”

The Electoral College question came into play Saturday because that would have been the only route available for South Dakota to choose someone other than Trump as the Republican for president.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and Jackley issued a joint news release Tuesday explaining it was too late under South Dakota laws to remove Trump’s name from the general-election ballot. Absentee voting began Sept. 23 in South Dakota.

“Thousands of absentee votes have already been cast,” Jackley and Krebs said in their statement that was issued on Jackley’s office letterhead.

“In order for a presidential candidate’s name to have been removed from South Dakota’s 2016 general election ballot, the candidate seeking to withdraw was required to notify the Secretary of State by the First Tuesday in August pursuant to SDCL 12-6-55,” they continued.

“A replacement candidate, as determined by the withdrawing candidate’s political party, must have then been submitted to the Secretary of State by the second Tuesday in August pursuant to SDCL 12-8-6.

“To date, no presidential candidates who appear on South Dakota’s 2016 general election ballot have submitted a notice of withdrawal to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office.”

South Dakota has four presidential candidates on the ballot. In addition to Trump and Clinton, there is Gary Johnson for the Libertarian Party and Darrell Castle for the Constitution Party.

South Dakota’s congressional delegation split over the Trump tape. All are Republicans.

U.S. Sen. John Thune used Twitter on Saturday to criticize Trump’s comments and urged that Trump be replaced as the Republican nominee.

The Thune statement on Twitter came minutes after Daugaard’s statement on Twitter. The Michels statement came shortly after them.

U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem expressed her disgust in a statement over Trump’s comments but clarified Monday she would still vote for Trump, because of her dislike for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds through a spokesperson disagreed with Trump’s comments but didn’t call for Trump’s replacement.

Nothing legally binds a political party’s electors to vote for the party’s nominee if that person is the winner in the state’s general election.

Trump received 67 percent of the votes cast in South Dakota’s Republican primary election in June, ahead of Ted Cruz at 17 percent and John Kasich at 16 percent.

Trump won every county in South Dakota outright with at least 50 percent in all of them and finished with less than 60 percent in only Brookings, Clay, Deuel, Jerauld and Todd.