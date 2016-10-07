Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with leadership members of the National Border Patrol Council while receiving the group's endorsement during a meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday accused federal officials of speeding citizenship proceedings for some illegal immigrants so they can vote, a charge the U.S. Homeland Security Department said does not stand up to scrutiny.

"They're letting people pour into the country so they can go and vote," Trump said during a meeting with representatives of the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents Border Patrol agents, at Trump Tower in New York.

The New York businessman provided no specifics on the accusation.

While Democratic President Barack Obama has struggled with controlling the flow of illegal immigrants across the southern border, there has been no evidence U.S. officials are purposely allowing them to cast ballots in American elections.

Marsha Catron, a spokeswoman at the Department of Homeland Security, said that under federal law an individual must be a U.S. citizen either by birth or naturalization to vote in a federal election in the United States.

She described a lengthy process to become a naturalized citizen.

"If a foreign national seeks to naturalize, he or she would need to meet many requirements before doing so, generally including residing in the United States as a lawful permanent resident for at least five years," she said in a statement.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz, asked on Air Force One about Trump's charge, replied: "I haven’t seen those comments and I have no idea what he would use to back those up."

Trump's comment came ahead of his second presidential debate on Sunday night against Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. Trump needs to do well in the town hall-style event as he tries to rebound from a slump in some opinion polls after a rocky first debate late last month.

BORDER CROSSING

Trump's comments about people crossing the border to vote were a response to Art Del Cueto, president of the border patrol union's Tucson, Arizona, chapter, who attended the session.

Del Cueto said people who were apprehended crossing the border illegally and who have criminal records were not being dealt with because immigration authorities were tied up helping people get citizenship.

Trump asked why, and Del Cueto responded, "so they can go ahead and vote before the election."

"They want to hurry up and fast-track them so they can go ahead and be able to vote for the election," Del Cueto said a few moments later, without providing specifics.

"You hear a thing like that, it's a disgrace," Trump said.

Shawn Moran, a spokesman for the National Border Patrol Council union, said after the meeting the union was not suggesting illegal immigrants were being allowed to vote, but that U.S. immigration officials were fast-tracking applications for citizenship before the Nov. 8 election.

“They’re being ordered from above to fast-track these applications so that people are naturalized in time for the election,” he said. “We’re being told that the background checks are kind of being short-circuited and just not done as thoroughly as necessary so that these people may still qualify to be naturalized.”

Moran said that agents were seeing more people crossing the border with Mexico, either in hopes of gaining legal status if Clinton wins the election or out of fear they could not enter the United States later if Trump wins.

Slowing illegal immigration and dealing with undocumented aliens already in the country have been signature issues for Trump, who has vowed to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

In order to register to vote, Americans must provide proof of citizenship, documentation that illegal immigrants would not have unless obtained illegally.

If a person is already a legal permanent resident and has lived in the United States a required minimum of five years, it can take six months or even longer to become naturalized as a citizen, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. (Minimum residency requirements can vary; they are shorter, for example, for people with a spouse who is a citizen.)

The agency last month reported a backlog of 524,014 naturalization applications pending as of June 2016.