ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hillary Clinton's campaign is concerned heading into the presidential debates that she and Donald Trump could be asked different questions that reflect their differing levels of policy expertise, a senior Clinton aide said Wednesday.

"My biggest concern is . . . that people accommodate their questions and lower the bar of their questions to suit the candidate in front of them," Jennifer Palmieri, Clinton's communications director, told reporters traveling on the candidate's plane to a campaign event here. "That's what's happened with Trump in the past."

Palmieri said the concern is "they ask Hillary Clinton a set of much harder questions and they ask him a set of easier questions because he has not put forward detailed material which you can . . . question him on. And so he ends up getting much one-dimensional, simple questions. . . . That is our concern."

Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and Trump, the Republican nominee, are scheduled to face off Monday at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., in the first of three scheduled debates.

"I think the moderators need to ask substantive questions, factual questions, and . . . keep them on an even playing field," Palmieri said.

She also shared that one challenge of preparing for the debates is uncertainty about how aggressive or laid-back Trump might be.