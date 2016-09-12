U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, United States September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign acknowledged on Monday that it mishandled a health scare for the Democratic nominee by failing to give out information after she fell ill with pneumonia at the weekend.

“I think that in retrospect, we could have handled it better in terms of providing more information more quickly," Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon told MSNBC.

He said the campaign was too focused on making sure Clinton was well instead of releasing information during the 90 minutes following the release of a video showing her nearly collapsing after attending a memorial event in New York for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The campaign had initially said Clinton, 68, was suffering from the heat.

"In those 90 minutes, we were putting a priority on making sure she was OK,” Fallon said, promising to release more medical information about Clinton in coming days.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said the health of the candidates for the Nov. 8 election was "an issue" following Clinton's diagnosis.