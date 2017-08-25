Pipeline company response to settlement offer not disclosed 

But the response from Energy Transfer Partners isn't being disclosed yet.

North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak says the agency will meet Monday to discuss the response.

The commission on Aug. 14 made the Texas-based company an offer under which ETP would make a $15,000 "contribution" and wouldn't have to admit fault. Commissioners said it was an effort to end the drawn-out dispute over whether the company should be fined.

If ETP accepts the offer, the complaint will be dismissed. If it rejects the offer, the commission will move forward with the complaint and schedule a public hearing.