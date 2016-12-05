Melinda Drayton, battalion chief for the Oakland Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday morning that crews stopped searching overnight after noticing that a wall at the back of the building was leaning at an alarming angle. The search was halted just after midnight, Drayton said, adding that once it resumes, "we absolutely believe that the number of fatalities will increase."

Officials now believe that the deadly fire started at the back of the warehouse. But Drayton said Monday that significant investigative work is still ahead. "We are no closer to finding a cause," she said.

The new death toll makes Friday night's fire one of the deadliest in recent U.S. history - and the deadliest in Oakland since 1991. Firefighters worked nonstop over the weekend, searching through debris and rubble to recover bodies, many of which have been charred beyond recognition. Eleven of the 36 victims have been positively identified, officials said Monday.

Drayton said crews have searched about 70 percent of the building, a 10,000-square-foot warehouse that was converted into an artists collective and exhibition space and that has been investigated by city officials for blight and illegal structures. Structural engineers will be at the scene Monday morning, and officials hope to resume search efforts within four to six hours, Drayton said.

The massive fire that engulfed the building broke out late Friday night, during a concert attended by more than 50 people. Some of them are still missing. Others have been confirmed among the dead. On Sunday, the coroner's office released the names of seven: Cash Askew, 22, David Clines, 35, Travis Hough, 35, and Donna Kellogg, 32, all of Oakland; Nick Gomez-Hall, 25, of Coronado, Sara Hoda, 30, of Walnut Creek, and Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, of Hayward.

The youngest victim identified as of Sunday afternoon was 17 years old. That person's name was not being released.

Friends and others have left notes and flowers and lit candles for the victims at makeshift shrines and memorials near the warehouse, which is known locally as "the Ghost Ship."

By the time firefighters first arrived at the scene Friday, a makeshift staircase to the second floor had burned down, and the building's roof had collapsed.

The building's instability hampered search efforts over the weekend, and the structure was initially deemed too unsafe for crews to go in. Firefighters moved slowly in the search, walking amid fallen beams and smoldering ruins as they looked for bodies. They undertook their mission at great risk, with ceilings and floors in danger of collapse. They doused flames by passing buckets down the line.

The firefighters ranged in experience from a few months to 30 years, but all were affected by the intensity of the blaze and the piles of bodies they encountered along the way, officials said.

"We had firefighters with basically coveralls and buckets and shovels, taking bits of debris out into the vacant lot, to be then loaded into dump trucks and removed to an off-site location," Drayton said Sunday. "This will be a long and arduous process, but we want to make sure we are respecting the victims, their families and our firefighters' safety to work slowly and carefully through the building."

Drayton said majority of the victims were found in the middle of the building.

It remains unclear if the fire started on the first or second floor.

The fire began about 11:30 p.m. Friday, as partygoers gathered on the second floor to listen to a music group called Golden Donna. The band played before a dance floor of about 2,500 square feet. The music event's Facebook page was quickly flooded with inquiries from people looking for their loved ones or offering their assistance to families and friends of the victims.

Questions remain about whether electrical issues, pyrotechnics or errant candles or cigarettes started the fire. Fire officials said the building did not have sprinklers. A criminal investigation team was sent to the site, officials said.

Officer Johnna Watson, spokeswoman for the Oakland Police Department, said that the answers won't come anytime soon and that officials are more focused on keeping families informed. "They want to have answers," she said. "We want to provide answers not only for the families, but for our community."

The warehouse, on 31st Avenue near one of East Oakland's main thoroughfares, had long been the subject of complaints. Local officials said they were alerted to possible code violations on Nov. 13, but they could not get inside the structure when they visited four days later. Local news outlets reported that a number of artists used the building as their sleeping quarters as well as studios.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said complaints as recent as November cited blight, trash and debris around the building, as well as illegal construction and residential use inside. An inspector who recently visited the warehouse documented the blight outside but was unable to go in. An investigation on possible illegal housing is pending.

The building's interior featured a tangled network of antique furniture, artwork, musical instruments, wooden lofts, tapestries and oddities, such as mannequin parts, according to a Tumblr blog that appears to show the building.