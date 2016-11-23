Fire breaks out at ExxonMobil plant

The incident was the third in two days to hit Gulf refineries, taking the total refining capacity impacted to over 1.1 million barrels per day and pushing up the cost of gasoline relative to other fuels.

Local media reported that around five people had been injured in the fire, which broke out at a gasoline-producing alkylation unit.

Baton Rouge General Hospital was preparing for four people to be admitted to the regional burns unit, a hospital spokesperson said.

The plant is the fourth-largest refineries in the United States, with capacity to refine 502,500 barrels per day (bpd).