U.S. existing home sales hit more than 9 1/2-year high

The National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday existing home sales increased 2 percent to an annual rate of 5.6 million units last month, the highest level since February 2007. September's sales pace was revised up to 5.49 million units from the previously reported 5.47 million units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales slipping 0.5 percent to a 5.43 million-unit pace in October. Sales were up 5.9 percent from a year ago.

The report came on the heels of data last week showing a surge in housing starts. It also added to strong reports on retail sales and the labor market as well as manufacturing surveys in suggesting that the economy continued to gain speed early in the fourth quarter.