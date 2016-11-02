American bison designated as US's national mammal

The Rapid City Journal reports Congress approved the designation last spring, and it became official Tuesday.

Kelly Aylward, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society's Washington, D.C., office, says it worked with Congress for about six years to make the designation happen.

Aylward says she hopes the designation will help bring more awareness and support to the cause of conserving and reviving bison herds across the country.

InterTribal Buffalo Council executive director Jim Stone says he hopes greater awareness will lead to education about the importance of the buffalo to Native Americans.

The ceremony was scheduled to coincide with Native American Month in November, and National Buffalo Day, which is the first Saturday in November.