The National Museum of American History launched the Kickstarter campaign October 17 with a variety of rewards for supporters who pledged money toward the $3000,000 goal. It marks the second successful Smithsonian effort using the online site. Last year, the National Air and Space museum raised $717,000 -- significantly more than its $500,000 goal -- for the conservation and presentation of Neil Armstrong's space suit.

The red sequined shoes - one of several pairs Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" - are among the museum's most popular exhibits. The money will be used to repair and conserve the slippers and to design and build a new display case for them.

Museum director John Gray expressed pleasure at the widespread support for the online effort.

"Inviting the public to support this project gives our audiences the opportunity to have an active role in the preservation of the Ruby Slippers. It provides a better understanding of what museums do to ensure that our national treasures are preserved and on display," Gray said in a statement.

Support came from 41 countries, with the highest concentration of donors in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., museum officials said. Since the campaign continues for three more weeks, the museum plans to announce a second goal this week that will involve another "Wizard of Oz" character.