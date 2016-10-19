Facebook adds food ordering feature

Users will also be able to get quotes from businesses, buy movie tickets and book appointments at spas and salons, Facebook said in a blog post.

Earlier this month, Facebook launched "Marketplace", a platform that allows people to buy and sell items locally.

Facebook, which has about 1.7 billion monthly active users, also said on Wednesday it would add a "recommendations" feature that will allow users to share recommendations on such things as places to eat.

Facebook shares were up 0.8 percent at $129.58 in early trading.

Shares of GrubHub Inc, which offers a food ordering service similar to that announced by Facebook, were down 2.4 percent at $41.07.