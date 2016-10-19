Two Americans killed in attack on base in Afghanistan

One U.S. service member and one U.S. civilian were killed in the attack, which the Afghan Defense Ministry said was carried out by a man in an Afghan army uniform.

Such green-on-blue attacks have killed scores of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Taliban insurgents often assert responsibility for the shootings.

"Anytime we lose a member of our team, it is deeply painful," Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement Wednesday.