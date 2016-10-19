Search
    Two Americans killed in attack on base in Afghanistan

    By The Washington Post Today at 11:26 a.m.

    KABUL - Two Americans were killed and another two were injured when a gunman opened fire on a base used by foreign troops in the Afghan capital, the NATO-led coalition and Afghan officials said Wednesday.

    One U.S. service member and one U.S. civilian were killed in the attack, which the Afghan Defense Ministry said was carried out by a man in an Afghan army uniform.

    Such green-on-blue attacks have killed scores of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Taliban insurgents often assert responsibility for the shootings.

    "Anytime we lose a member of our team, it is deeply painful," Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement Wednesday.

     

