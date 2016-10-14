Uber and other ride-hailing companies such as Lyft have said its drivers are contractors -- a classification with fewer rights and protections under the law than traditional employees. Contractors are also often cheaper, helping "gig economy" companies with their bottom lines.

Uber argues this arrangement offers flexibility that's good for drivers. "As employees [...] they would have set shifts, earn a fixed hourly wage, and be unable to use other ridesharing apps," Uber said in an emailed statement Thursday.

But some drivers want the protections given to employees. Levon Aleksanian and Jakir Hossain applied for jobless benefits after Uber deactivated their driver accounts last year, but the New York State Department of Labor didn't send them its rulings until August and September, the New York Times reported late Wednesday night. Such applications typically take weeks, not months, to review.

The delay took a financial toll, according to Hossain. "I was so broke that I had to borrow money to pay my rent, and I racked up credit card debt for the first time," he said in a press statement. The regulator found that Hossain, who received his first unemployment payment last week, was also a Lyft employee. Lyft did not respond to a request for comment before publication time.

The New York regulator evaluates each case individually, so the rulings in Hossain's and Aleksanian's cases won't affect other drivers. The decisions also only apply to their unemployment claims, not whether they are entitled to other employee protections.

However, local labor leaders see the rulings as an opportunity.

"This is a significant victory for Uber drivers, and a game changer for all drivers in a race to the bottom due to Uber's economic policies," Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said in a press release. Her organization joined Aleksanian and Hossain in filing a lawsuit in July against the state aimed at forcing the agency to weigh in on the drivers' status. It wants the state to audit Uber to determine whether all its drivers should be considered employees.

Drivers elsewhere have successfully challenged their contractor status. California regulators have found at least two ex-Uber drivers similarly eligible for jobless benefits. And last year Oregon's Labor Commissioner issued an advisory opinion saying he considers Uber drivers employees.

But Uber has prevailed in other areas, including Florida, where the company successfully appealed a ruling that granted a former driver eligibility for jobless benefits. Even some similar unemployment claims made by ex-Uber drivers in New York have failed.

"While the [New York State] Department of Labor has ruled that several drivers are independent contractors, we have appealed the other determinations," Uber's statement said.

Uber is also facing lawsuits over its drivers' contractor status. But some observers say the debate over whether Uber drivers are contractors or employees is ultimately about a much bigger issue: how our social safety net must adapt to changing work trends.

"To me the real implication of this is highlighting the fact that lawmakers have to start recognizing that these categories are increasingly inadequate and something like unemployment benefits shouldn't be reserved for one kind of work," said Arun Sundararajan, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business.

Uber is likely one of the gig economy companies best positioned to adapt if forced to treat its drivers like employees, according to Sundararajan.

"They have enough scale now that they could probably survive that shift," he said.