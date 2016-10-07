Lyntell Washington's body was found in a ditch, by workers who were out in a Louisiana sugar cane field.

Her remains were badly decomposed when they were discovered in June. Washington, 40, had gone missing earlier that month; the search for her began after her young daughter had been found wandering near Washington's abandoned car.

Washington, a school administrator who was seven months pregnant, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, the Associated Press reported. And this week, the man who was arrested in connection with her death was indicted by a Louisiana grand jury.

Robert Marks on Wednesday was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide in connection with the death of Washington and her unborn child. Marks is an assistant principal at Brookstown Magnet Honors Academy in Baton Rouge, and was a co-worker of Washington's.

The Advocate has reported that police believe he was also the father of her unborn child.

"This gentleman, despite the nature of the charges, he's presumed innocent," East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said in a phone interview Thursday. "The grand jury allegations are simply allegations that are made. . . . We will continue to proceed forward and seek justice for this woman and her child."

Moore on Wednesday told the Advocate that Washington's daughter, who was 3 years old at the time, was helpful to investigators.

"The child led us in the right direction," he told the newspaper, which reported:

"The toddler told police she was with her mother and 'Mr. Robbie' when she heard a loud 'bang' and saw 'Mr. Robbie' trying to clean up the blood, adding that her mother was 'in the lake' and 'sleeping, a police report states.

The Associated Press, citing a police report, reported in June that according to another co-worker, Washington had threatened to expose the details of their relationship to Marks's wife. Marks was aware of Washington's pregnancy, the report indicated.

Screenshots of text messages, which were recovered by authorities, show that Washington once asked Marks if he was "attempting to avoid his responsibilities" with their unborn child, according to the Associated Press.

Marks's attorney, Lionel "Lon" Burns, has previously denied that his client was involved in the homicide, telling the AP in June: "I'll let the Baton Rouge Police Department provide the sensationalism. I'll let the facts come out in court."

Louisiana is one of 38 states that allow for homicide charges for the death of a fetus, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Marks has been charged with first-degree feticide, "the killing of an unborn child when the offender has a specific intent to kill or to inflict great bodily harm." According to state code, "whoever commits the crime of first degree feticide shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not more than fifteen years."

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or a suspended sentence for the second-degree murder charge.

The Advocate reported that Marks is on administrative leave from the school at which both he and Washington worked.

Washington was an instructional specialist at Magnet Honors Academy. Moore, the prosecutor, called her a "really nice person." whose death will be felt by the Baton Rouge community and as well as her family.

"This will affect generations of this lady's family," he said. "Just think of the child's future and life. All the things that kids will look forward to - birthdays and Christmases and marriages and having children. Just think of the generations of impact that this will have just on this child and the family members of the victim."