Obama's climate legacy under fire as power plan faces test

President Barack Obama's plan for shifting U.S. power generation away from coal and toward cleaner sources would create a "new energy economy," critics suing to undo the initiative warned a federal appeals court.

Lawyers representing 27 states and more than a dozen industry groups said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lacked the authority to impose rules aimed to cut carbon dioxide emissions 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. In contrast, lawyers for the EPA told the 10-judge panel in Washington, D.C., that the rules address an "urgent" threat.

The case is the first legal test for Obama's climate legacy. The Clean Power Plan is the cornerstone of the carbon-cutting promise the U.S. made to the world in Paris last December as part of a pact among more than 180 nations; meeting those targets without the initiative will be difficult, though not impossible.

In February, the U.S. Supreme Court cast doubt on the plan's legal viability when it put the program on hold. The court didn't resolve the issue, setting the stage for a likely showdown regardless of the appeals court ruling.

Tuesday's arguments take place against the backdrop of a presidential campaign in which Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has said she supports the CPP and has called for support to aid the transition and retraining of coal miners. In contrast, Republican nominee Donald Trump has vowed to rescind the plan and other regulations in a bid to bring back coal jobs.

The EPA roiled the energy industry when it unveiled the plan 11 months ago. Since then, electric utilities, coal miners, labor unions and business groups have teamed up with the coalition of states to fight the new regulations, which dictate specific carbon-cutting targets based on the amount of greenhouse gases states released while generating electricity in 2012.

The states, including West Virginia and Oklahoma, began filing suits in October to overturn the measure even though it gives them broad latitude on how to achieve their specific goals. Murray Energy Corp., the biggest privately-owned U.S. coal producer, the National Mining Association, the United Mine Workers of America, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce also filed objections claiming the plan threatens jobs.

The opponents labeled as "audacious" the EPA's assertion of power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions by setting state-by-state targets.

"If upheld, the rule would lead to a breathtaking expansion of the agency's authority," granting it more say over electricity than even the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, lawyers for opponents said in asserting statutory and constitutional challenges.

The bulk of the compliance burden falls on states heavily reliant on coal-fired power. South Dakota, for example, is required to slash emissions by 48 percent below 2012 levels. Montana and North Dakota must also reduce their levels by 47 percent and 45 percent, respectively.

The EPA has countered that it's within its rights to "abate threats to public health and welfare by limiting the amount of air pollution that power plants pump into the atmosphere." Eighteen states, advocates for renewable energy sources and public health as well as technology companies Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Microsoft Corp. all support that claim.

The outcome of the legal fight will dictate how much authority the EPA has to continue limiting carbon dioxide emissions -- especially if the agency moves on to those tied to the refineries and manufacturing facilities. A narrow reading of the EPA's power could block the agency from adopting market-based approaches for complying with other air quality rules.

The appeals court has allotted about four hours for arguments on Tuesday, with 16 lawyers expected to address the full panel. Chief Judge Merrick Garland, who was nominated for the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Antonin Scalia's death just four days after the high court put the plan on hold, won't hear the case. Garland's confirmation is pending as the U.S. Senate Republican leadership has so far declined to schedule a vote.