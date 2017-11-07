The installation was expected to be completed for a dedication ceremony in September, but was pushed back due to difficulty obtaining the black granite needed to complete the walls.

Veterans Park Committee Chairman Lyndon Overweg was on scene to watch the installation, along with other city officials such as Mitchell Mayor Jerry Toomey and City Councilman Dan Allen, all who praised the smooth, glossy finish on the walls.

"It's going to look really nice," Overweg said. "It's been a long process, but I'm glad we did it right and took our time."

A dedication ceremony for the park is scheduled for May 26.