Chamberlain woman arrested for child abuse

On Nov. 1, Tanner Veo contacted law enforcement and stated he witnessed his sister, Stella Veo, allegedly hit the juvenile on the head. Law enforcement questioned Stella and she stated she hit the juvenile even though she knew she was not supposed to, according to court documents. Stella was arrested and taken into custody.

Abuse of a minor less than 7-years-old is a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.