Chamberlain woman arrested for child abuse
CHAMBERLAIN — A Chamberlain woman was arrested for allegedly hitting a juvenile.
Stella Veo, 23, was charged on Nov. 2 with abuse of a minor younger than 7 years old. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.
On Nov. 1, Tanner Veo contacted law enforcement and stated he witnessed his sister, Stella Veo, allegedly hit the juvenile on the head. Law enforcement questioned Stella and she stated she hit the juvenile even though she knew she was not supposed to, according to court documents. Stella was arrested and taken into custody.
Abuse of a minor less than 7-years-old is a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.