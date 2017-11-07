John Paul begins collecting coats for Marty Indian School

"They couldn't believe it when I said there were some kids, at this time of year, who don't have a coat," Elizabeth said of her coworkers and fellow student council advisers at John Paul. "That took them by surprise. It's crazy to think about."

John Paul II Elementary began collecting this week, and will take coat donations through Nov. 16. From there, Elizabeth will hand them off to her sister-in-law Jenna to take to Marty and distribute.

Anybody interested in donating can drop off coats at the office at John Paul II Elementary School, according to Elizabeth. The coats can be any size, from child to adult, and can be new or used.

"We have kids without coats or heat and it's hard to see. We are a small school, so when a child is going without it hurts us all," Jenna said.

And as the snow begins to fall in South Dakota, the two sisters-in-law know the sooner the better to collect coats for Marty students.

"It's a simple idea, but it's going to other kids who don't have coats and it's a good cause," Elizabeth said. "We hope for as many as we can get by the 16th, because it's really getting cold."