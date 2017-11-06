Council votes to purchase Main Street building

With NorthWestern's lease ending next June and the company's new Mitchell office under construction on Burr Street, the future of the property remains unknown. Some of the seven members of the council in attendance Monday night, absent was Councilman John Doescher, offered their input about the future opportunities with the property under city control.

"It might be plaza, it might be something else, but I think there's a lot of things that can be done with the building," said Councilman Mel Olson.

The city will now own the building housing NorthWestern and the parking lot to the east, the former Jitters building to its south that's scheduled to be demolished next year and the parking lot at Fifth Avenue and Main Street.

And with the plaza south of the Corn Palace making major headway in 2017, council members hinted at a future which could see the park space extended to the new property.

According to Councilman Jeff Smith, the city has seen plans laying out possibilities for the southward expansion of the Sixth Avenue plaza. But the NorthWestern building and parking lot sat in between big chunks of city-owned land on the block.

With a reasonable price on the table, Smith noted that even if the building is used going forward that it is one of the top-five sturdiest buildings in town.

Councilman Kevin McCardle also spoke in favor of the purchase, warning the city may regret the a decision not to purchase the property when it has the chance.

"If we don't get it now, it might be 100 years from now we get it," McCardle said. "By then, who knows what it'll cost?"

Whether the building is demolished and turned into a park or maintained for future use remains to be seen. If it's not demolished, Olson offered a creative suggestion to spark business growth in Mitchell.

Since the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce owns the property that sits below the Scoreboard Pub & Grille, Olson suggested it could possibly make use of the space just south of the restaurant.

"It could be such a thing that in partnership with the Chamber, it's a Main Street incubator where a Main Street business started there and they relocate to somewhere else downtown once they've built up that business and clientele," Olson said.

Answer on Third Ave. opening could come soon

Information on the Third Avenue closure between Main and Rowley streets continues to trickle out in City Council meetings.

During a "project updates" portion of the City Council agenda Monday night, City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein and City Attorney Justin Johnson spoke about the project that has been a hot topic around town. The building, which is privately owned, is being reconstructed and has left the public roadway closed since the building began to crumble several months ago.

Ellwein said the city is expected to meet with the project architect soon, which could provide Mitchell with an answer on when the street could be re-opened for traffic.

The next step, Johnson said, is to prepare a resolution to possibly deem the property a nuisance at the next City Council meeting in case the city decides to move forward with legal action against the property owner.

Olson asked Johnson what position the city of Mitchell would be in if somebody walked by the closed section of road, ignored the barriers and is hit by falling debris from the building. Johnson assured Olson the city has covered its tracks.

"I think the city's sitting OK in that position," Johnson said, noting the city has done everything it can to make it clear the average citizen should not be in the construction zone.

If the property is declared a nuisance at the next meeting, Mitchell Mayor Jerry Toomey suggested it would show the city is doing its "due diligence" on the project that has been the talk of the town.

Consent agenda

The council approved the following items of the consent agenda:

• Minutes from previous city meetings and raffle permit requests.

• Appointment of Carli Flemmer to the Library Board.

• An automatic supplement of $5,000 for radar speed boards from a donation from the Mitchell Elks, and a supplement of $2,000 for a wellness grant.

• Change orders for sidewalk, curb and gutter and landfill monitoring projects.

• An application to apply for grant funds to purchase new playground equipment at Doty Park, an application to apply for grant funds for the re-tree program and an application for grant funds for outdoor signage. Council President Steve Rice acknowledged the grants, wishing applicants "Good luck."

• Pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and the authorization of payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Other business

In other business, the council:

• Called the meeting to order, conducted the Pledge of Allegiance, heard an invocation from Salvation Army and conducted roll call.

• During citizen input, Chief of Public Safety Lyndon Overweg said walls will be installed Tuesday at the veterans park and he also noted that donations will support Christmas decorations at the park.

• Approved the application of Blarney's Sports Bar and Grill for a special event liquor license on Dec. 1 at Highland Mall for the Holiday Spirit event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mitchell Area Safehouse.

• Set Nov. 20 as the date for board of adjustment hearings for a conditional use permit request from John and Tracy Fink to operate a lodging house at 1400 N. Capital St. and backyard and oversize variance requests from Steven and Roberta McCullough for an addition to their garages.

• Reviewed conditions for a conditional use permit at 605 N. Duff St.

• Approved the application of Melissa Jenkins and CJG Properties LLC for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential child care center at 924 E. Third Ave.

• During the project updates portion of the meeting, City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein said the indoor aquatic center on North Main Street is on track for its summer 2018 completion. In anticipation of the Sanborn Boulevard project, Councilman Dan Allen suggested the city speak with business owners prior to the project.

• Reviewed and approved employee insurance benefit rates.

• Approved Resolution No. R-2017-40, the vacation of a public right-of-way on East Andrews Street.

• Held the first reading on Ordinance No. O2017-15, which "provides clearer guidance on the use of recreational fires in the City of Mitchell and outlines the authority of the City to regulate such."

• Held a closed-door executive session to prepare for contract negotiations. No action was taken after the session.