Feels like family: ACT members share theater stories

But while they won't see them everyday for practice, the Ahlers knew they made lifelong friends. And they're one of many families actively involved in the ACT, in which the Ahlers said everyone is basically one big family.

"Not only is it fun to be in the ACT, but it really is the friendships and family that we make here," Noel said. "These are people that are always there for you, and we support each other."

The Ahlers became involved in the ACT approximately four years ago when Kate decided to pick up acting at 7 years old. Since, she's been involved with "The Wizard of Oz," "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," "The Little Mermaid" and most recently, "Mary Poppins."

After falling in love with acting, Kate convinced her mom and brother to follow suit. Her mother joined the ACT board of directors in August 2015, and nearly a year later, Noel was starring in "The Little Mermaid" as Ursula. She also played Mrs. Corry in "Mary Poppins" while her 13-year-old son, Tyler, served as the curtain man.

"I was thinking if an 11 year old can be part of a play," Tyler said, referring to his sister, Kate, "I thought maybe I can, too."

Kate and Tyler's older brother, Ryan, and father, Steve, help out whenever called upon. And it's similar with many ACT families, Noel said.

"If you ask your family member, they come and work in the box office, work concessions or wherever we need them," Noel said.

Growing up in theater

Now all grown up, Cat Erickson's four children credit the ACT for who they are today.

Cat's four children, 25-year-old Keely, 21-year-old Bryce, 19-year-old Croix and 27-year-old Joshua Nelson, have held various roles from acting to helping backstage with lighting and sound. It was the family's way of getting involved in the community after moving to Mitchell in 2001 from Illinois.

"This was a way to dive in and meet people," Cat said. "In high school I was in theater, and we didn't have as many opportunities back home to do community theater, and this was like right in our backyard."

Bryce and Keely loved being on stage, each being involved with at least 15 productions in their time in Mitchell, with their most recent play being "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," which concluded last week.

Croix and Joshua often find themselves as stagehands, while Cat does all different aspects from performing, being a board liaison and even directing. But the family's favorite part is the atmosphere.

"You have fun and you get to be goofy," Bryce said. "You meet new people and make good friendships, plus it's really fun to get into a different reality for a minute."

Cat said being involved in theater gave her children a voice, helping them become more rounded individuals. She added that choices they made in school, whether it was to go out for a play or other extracurricular activities, was because of their ACT involvement.

"I don't think any of them would have done that had it not been for theater," Cat said. " ... I feel that's how we got connected to the community, was because of theater. That was my family here in South Dakota."

'Home away from home'

Even grown up, the Ericksons remain very involved in ACT. But now as school has begun, Kate Ahlers finds herself not as involved in ACT. For the Ahlers family, it's difficult to be active during school time.

And while that means less time with her theater family, Kate isn't worried, as summer will be here soon enough.

"I always call the theater my home away from home and it not just because I've acted here so much, it's because I have friends that are so good, it feels like they're family," Kate said. "And it feels like home to me."

And the same goes for the Ericksons and many other ACT families. Whether they're on stage or spending time together for non-theater fun, such as a bowling or skating party, they'll know they see each other again.

"There could be 60 people on stage, and you still feel like they're family," Noel said. "You care about them and you come to other shows and support them even if you only see them once a year for the shows."