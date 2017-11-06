"It's kind of a two-fold situation where it's hard on the department on a personal level due to the amount of time you spend training together," Salem Fire Chief Nathan Olinger said. "And it's difficult because small, community fire departments are struggling in recruitment and retention anyway. It's very difficult and it's a big deal for us."

Presho's fire chief, Donald "Donny" Manger died while at the scene of a fire in rural Lyman County on Oct. 14, sparking a storm of social media posts offering support for the rural department and drawing hundreds to his funeral.

Six days later, Alpena firefighter Bob Small died on Oct. 20. Small had worked with the department for decades, bringing 40 years of experience, according to Alpena firefighters.

One day later, on Oct. 21, Salem and Spencer firefighter Tracy Morehead was killed in a crash on Interstate 90. Morehead had been a firefighter for roughly seven years.

On Oct. 25, the Plankinton Fire Department and Plankinton Ambulance's secretary and treasurer Helen Boyd died.

Olinger said fire departments across the state have reached out to offer condolences and the community support has been "outstanding." But the fact remains that a vital member of his team is gone, and replacing him could prove difficult, something he suspects other departments are struggling with, too.

"Tracy was one of the few guys who was available on weekdays that could come to a call in the afternoon, while a majority of my firefighters work out of town," Olinger said. "That's where losing Tracy was a big hit for us — another set of hands we lost to go to fires."

To regroup, South Dakota Firefighters Association President Charlie Kludt said the region departments could look toward mentoring services to recruit lost comrades' replacements, Kludt said. But otherwise it's up to the communities to realize how beneficial fire services are to a community.

And while the Presho, Salem, Plankinton and Alpena departments work to fill voids in the department, members are also dealing with grief, which can be more difficult to overcome, Kludt said.

Despite the training firefighters and other first responders receive to deal with difficult situations physically and emotionally, Kludt said there is no amount of training that can prepare a person for losing a friend.

"The realization is that first responders of all kinds, whether firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement, and the one most forgotten, 911 dispatchers, all have to deal with situations involving the worst moments in people's lives," Kludt said. "... The common action is to honor those responders we lost, by getting out and utilizing our training, knowledge and abilities to help others the best way we know how."