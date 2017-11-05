'Gary Munsen Court' vote left off council agenda

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall on Main Street in Mitchell.

While it doesn't appear on Monday's agenda, the "Gary Munsen Court" decision hasn't been ignored by at least two City Council members.

Ward 2 Councilmen John Doescher and Kevin McCardle said they've heard some input since the decision to table was made in October. But after coming to a consensus to table the decision for more community input, Doescher said citizens weren't exactly eager to offer their two cents.

"I think the majority of them — and it's pretty close — kind of tend to not want to name it Gary Munsen Court," said Doescher, who was once a neighbor to Munsen.

A neighbor, friend, coach and teacher, Munsen had ties to many in the Mitchell community before his death in 2016.

Among those with ties to the longtime coach is McCardle, who played under Munsen at Mitchell High School in the 1980s. And McCardle told The Daily Republic last week he's received plenty of calls on the matter.

"Most people are in favor of it," McCardle said. "... It's one of those issues where there's no gray area, they either want it or they don't want it."

The request to name the court after the Mitchell coach arose after the Mike Miller Foundation offered to pay for stickers to be placed on the court in honor of Munsen. But council members expressed concerns about naming the court after the coach, with Councilman Mel Olson pointing to the fact that the Corn Palace serves as the home court to more than Mitchell High School and other council members noting how difficult it would be to unname the court if a need arose.

Mike Miller himself has weighed in on the discussion via Twitter, calling the coach "one of the most influential people" in his life. But the NBA star and former Mitchell High School player will likely have to wait to learn whether the court will be named after his high school coach.

The council will also consider a purchase agreement for the property at 514 N. Main St. and the adjacent parking lot for $300,000. The property is being leased to NorthWestern Energy, but the company is building a new office on Burr Street.

If approved, the property would be transferred to the city from the Rozum Trust.

"The price to be paid is $300,000.00 up front while the City would then be able to retain future rent under the lease to offset the initial expense," states a staff report.

Consent agenda

The council will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• Minutes from the following meetings: Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 City Council, Oct. 10 Planning Commission, Oct. 16 Traffic Commission, Oct. 16 Public Health and Safety Committee and Sept. 20 Historic Preservation Commission.

• Raffle permit requests from the Dakota Wesleyan University Math Club, with the drawing to be held Jan. 14, and the Mitchell Quarterback Club, with the drawing to be held Dec. 29.

• Appoint Carli Flemmer to the Library Board.

• An automatic supplement of $5,000 for radar speed boards from a donation from the Mitchell Elks, and a supplement of $2,000 for a wellness grant.

• Change orders for sidewalk, curb and gutter and landfill monitoring projects.

• An application to apply for grant funds to purchase new playground equipment at Doty Park, an application to apply for grant funds for the re-tree program and an application for grant funds for outdoor signage.

• Pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and the authorization of payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council will consider the following agenda items:

• Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear an invocation from Salvation Army, conduct roll call and call for citizen input.

• Hold a hearing on the application of Blarney's Sports Bar and Grill for a special event liquor license on Dec. 1 at Highland Mall for the Holiday Spirit event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mitchell Area Safehouse.

• Set Nov. 20 as the date for board of adjustment hearings for a conditional use permit request from John and Tracy Fink to operate a lodging house at 1400 N. Capital St. and backyard and oversize variance requests from Steven and Roberta McCullough for an addition to their garages.

• Action on the review of conditions for two conditional use permits at 605 N. Duff St.

• Hold a hearing on the application of Melissa Jenkins and CJG Properties LLC for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential child care center at 924 E. Third Ave.

• Hear project updates, including a monthly update on the progress of Third Avenue and Main Street, which has been closed for a private construction project.

• Review and consider approval of employee insurance benefit rates. Recommendations are available on the city's website in the Nov. 6 City Council agenda.

• A purchase agreement for 514 N. Main St. and its parking lot.

• Hold the first reading on Ordinance No. O2017-15, which "provides clearer guidance on the use of recreational fires in the City of Mitchell and outlines the authority of the City to regulate such."

• Hold a closed-door executive session to prepare for contract negotiations.