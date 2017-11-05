Davison Co. Commission to hold two-closed door discussions
Nearly an hour of Tuesday's Davison County Commission meeting is expected to be held behind closed doors.
The five-person board has two consecutive executive sessions scheduled for the 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting at the Davison County North Offices. The first, scheduled at 9:20 a.m., was called by Commissioner Denny Kiner to discuss personnel, and the second was called by Sheriff Steve Brink for the same reason.
No other information was available regarding the executive sessions.
Agenda items
The commission's agenda is as follows:
• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, consider approving minutes from the previous meeting and hear citizen input and board reports.
• 9:15 a.m.: Meet with Highway Superintendent Rusty Weinberg to consider a right-of-way for a bridge project.
• 9:20 a.m.: Hold an executive session, as requested by Kiner.
• 10 a.m.: Hold an executive session, as requested by Brink.
• 10:15 a.m.: Meet with Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins to discuss union negotiations and juvenile community collaboration.
• 10:30 a.m.: Meet with Corrections Administrator Don Radel to discuss employee reclassification, an equipment purchase and phase two of the security system.
• 10:45 a.m.: Consider the following: miscellaneous motions brought to the board, approval of bills and timesheets, acknowledgment of volunteers and amending a levy resolution.