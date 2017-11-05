Davison Co. Commission to hold two-closed door discussions

No other information was available regarding the executive sessions.

Agenda items

The commission's agenda is as follows:

• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, consider approving minutes from the previous meeting and hear citizen input and board reports.

• 9:15 a.m.: Meet with Highway Superintendent Rusty Weinberg to consider a right-of-way for a bridge project.

• 9:20 a.m.: Hold an executive session, as requested by Kiner.

• 10 a.m.: Hold an executive session, as requested by Brink.

• 10:15 a.m.: Meet with Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins to discuss union negotiations and juvenile community collaboration.

• 10:30 a.m.: Meet with Corrections Administrator Don Radel to discuss employee reclassification, an equipment purchase and phase two of the security system.

• 10:45 a.m.: Consider the following: miscellaneous motions brought to the board, approval of bills and timesheets, acknowledgment of volunteers and amending a levy resolution.