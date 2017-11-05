Tabor's first fuel station to open in December

Tabor Mayor Laverne Scheiffer lauded "one of the town's few businesses" for its commitment to growing Tabor's economy, calling the endeavor "admirable."

"It should draw in more businesses and help our little town's economy," Schieffer said. "It should bring in more business off the highway and it will be very convenient for us."

The "fuel island" is anticipated to open Dec. 1, according to Tabor Lumber Co-op General Manager Jason Stark, and there will likely be a ribbon cutting hosted by the town's chamber of commerce in the coming weeks. Work began roughly three months ago, Stark said.

The station will be located along South Dakota Highway 50 and have one ethanol and two diesel pumps. One pump will also have diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) fuel for diesel trucks, Stark said. Credit cards will be accepted for 24/7 fuel access.

"It's a major investment," Stark said, declining to disclose the price of the project. "But we're definitely excited about it."