Students were placed according to the district's assessment into three groups based on needs and are directed to one of four classrooms during response to intervention (RTI) time. Tier 1 students receive small group instruction and are able to participate in activities that incorporate writing and projects.

Tier 2 students' reading scores are below benchmark, and those students receive intervention services, while Tier 3 students learn at an individualized pace with progress checked weekly, according to Chamberlain teacher Cassie Pearson.

Modeled after an approach in the Brandon Valley School District, Pearson said the goal of the Walk to Read program is to allow students to learn at a pace that is right for them.

"By incorporating RTI into our regular classrooms, we are hoping to reach those who are struggling instead of having to refer kids for special education testing," she said. "It also gives us the opportunity to provide more individualized instruction to our students."

The program was instituted at the beginning of the school year, when teachers noticed testing scores lower than anticipated, "which tells us our students are struggling with reading," Pearson said.

And the students enjoy the program.

"Since a lot of them move to other classrooms at this time, they get excited about being in a room with different kids and working with other teachers," Pearson said. "We feel like it has been effective so far."

The Walk to Read program is just one of the ways Chamberlain is working to customize learning for its students.

Earlier this year, the Chamberlain district received a $54,025 Classroom Innovation Grant from the South Dakota Department of Education allowing for the implementation of customized learning at the middle school level.

Customized learning allows students to work at an individualized pace, pushing high-functioning students to take their skills further and enabling students who may struggle in certain subjects to slow down.