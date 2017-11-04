Around the Region: Kennebec, Woonsocket and Freeman

Thomas is 8 years old and became an ambassador for South Dakota, receiving an official sash, crown and prize package.

— Lyman County Herald

Woonsocket

PUBLIC MEETING SCHEDULED FOR POTENTIAL ELEMENTARY ADDITION: A public meeting has been scheduled to discuss a proposed elementary school addition for the Woonsocket School District.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Woonsocket school's commons area.

The project would add two elementary classrooms, two special education classrooms, a sensory room, special education and Title I offices and a conference room.

The financing for the project would come from existing capital outlay money.

— Sanborn Weekly Journal

Freeman

ROBOTICS TEAM PLACES SECOND AT STATE: The Freeman Youth Robotics team placed second out of 23 at the state robotics competition Oct. 28 at South Dakota State University.

The team advanced to the regional competition, date to be determined, to be held at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota.

— Freeman Courier