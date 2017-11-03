Buche: Solutions are possible at Scotland's CashSmart

Scotland residents gather Thursday to discuss future of CashSmart store — READ MORE HERE.

But when asked why he didn't announce CashSmart's struggles until it was "almost too late to fix," Buche put the blame on himself.

"To sit down and have a conversation with your team members and tell them that things aren't going good and they might not have a job after Christmas, that's tough," Buche said. "I don't take that lightly, and I kept thinking the tables were going to turn, then they didn't."

The store closed temporarily in mid-March but was reopened by Buche by Easter, in an effort to maintain a shopping center in town. Under the prior ownership of Mark and Pam Mora, the store closed — along with Tripp and Tyndall locations. The Moras operated the stores for less than one year.

The stores are not generating enough revenue to remain open, and need to increase sales by roughly 50 percent by the end of the year, Buche announced last month.

The stall in addressing the issue might have made it more difficult to fix, creating a time crunch, Buche admitted, but he believes a solution is possible.

With a large portion of the store's sales attributed to the elderly population, some attendees of Thursday's meeting requested help loading groceries into their cars, and if not possible, having some time each week allocated to senior citizens, during which time extra help would be available for the elderly.

Most importantly, though, Buche said it will be a priority for him to maintain low prices, while also ensuring more perishable products are available. And good customer service is a must, he said.

"It doesn't cost us any more money to say, 'Thank you,' and mean it. If our employees aren't doing that, it's a problem," Buche said. "We're hoping to make this work."