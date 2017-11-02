'We have to do something' for struggling grocery store

The store, called CashSmart, closed temporarily in mid-March but was reopened by R.F. Buche by Easter, in an effort to maintain a shopping center in town. Under the ownership of Mark and Pam Mora, the store closed—along with Tripp and Tyndall locations. The Moras operated the stores for less than one year.

And despite knowing reopening the stores wouldn't be a "huge money maker," Buche said he knows the implications that closing the stores would have on each respective town, including hits to sales tax revenue and home values.

"By no means has this been perfect at all," Buche said. "We've stuck about $600,000 into this store and to just walk away, I don't want that. But we have to do something, and if I can just see some light, we can maybe start looking at the future in 30-day periods."

Buche said the stores are losing money each week and, if the tides don't turn, he anticipates they would have to close by the end of the year.

In Scotland, about $20,000 would be lost in sales tax revenue and 10 jobs would be eliminated if CashSmart closed.

And for Scotland, a Bon Homme County town that has seen a steady decrease in sales tax revenue over the past four years, the threat of another hit to one revenue source is intimidating.

"We're a town of 900 people, we should be able to support this grocery store and the other business places in town," Scotland Mayor Curtis Hofer said.

But community members voiced concerns with how the business is run, saying they have been frustrated with a lack of produce and bread and some expired products being left out. But Buche said a lack of manpower contributes to employees' ability to monitor products and their expiration dates, and the lack of some perishable products can be traced back to the number of people shopping in the stores—not enough people buy the products before they expire, causing the store to not re-order.

One change Buche implemented to help the store succeed was the hiring of a manager who will be in charge of the Scotland store. Formerly, one manager was in charge of the stores in Tripp, Tyndall and Scotland, which led to many oversights and mistakes, Buche said.

And it's "every store for itself" moving forward.

If one of the three stores continues to struggle while the others improve performance, Buche said the store that does well will remain open. If one store closes, it doesn't mean they all will, Buche said. The Tripp store is closest to hitting its sales goal, Buche said.

To remain open in Scotland, Buche said there needs to be a 50 percent increase in sales. And if the community could operate the store better, Buche said he'd be willing to sell the store. Moving forward, Buche said he will consider increasing prices to increase revenue, though he does not want to.

"I want what's best for this community," Buche said. "I'm committed to making this work."

Several people in attendance cooed about the solid turnout, and Hofer thanked the community for showing an interest in the issue.

"People still have confidence in Scotland, so let's not disappoint them," Hofer said. "We need to put our differences aside, forget what happened and focus on the future. One thing we don't need in town is another empty building."