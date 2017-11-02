DWU raises $34K for student scholarships in first-ever Day of Giving
Money from across the country was given to Dakota Wesleyan University this week.
The university hosted its first-ever Day of Giving on Wednesday and into Thursday, raising $34,016 for student scholarships. The 36-hour event's intention was to draw in people who wouldn't normally donate to Dakota Wesleyan, according to Kitty Allen, vice president for institutional advancement at DWU.
The two days were filled with social media challenges to reach the group's goal of 250 donors. The goal was met and exceeded, Allen said, as a total of 259 donors contributed.
"This is the first year we've done this so we really didn't have any idea what to expect," Allen said. "It's a new way of fundraising."
The new, social-media focused fundraising held challenges throughout the day along with prizes, such as a dinner with DWU President Amy Novak or a night out with former basketball coach Gordie Fosness.
The fundraising day was to allow donors to feel more comfortable in participating and donating, while also being a fun challenge, Allen said.
"It's been fun to watch some of the people, some of our students who have participated, and others from our alumni base that we don't hear from often really found the opportunity to give, even if it was $10, they're still participating," Allen said.