The two days were filled with social media challenges to reach the group's goal of 250 donors. The goal was met and exceeded, Allen said, as a total of 259 donors contributed.

"This is the first year we've done this so we really didn't have any idea what to expect," Allen said. "It's a new way of fundraising."

The new, social-media focused fundraising held challenges throughout the day along with prizes, such as a dinner with DWU President Amy Novak or a night out with former basketball coach Gordie Fosness.

The fundraising day was to allow donors to feel more comfortable in participating and donating, while also being a fun challenge, Allen said.

"It's been fun to watch some of the people, some of our students who have participated, and others from our alumni base that we don't hear from often really found the opportunity to give, even if it was $10, they're still participating," Allen said.