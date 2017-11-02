The $332,460 grant is a matching grant, so if the school board accepts it, the school district would have to pitch in the same amount to construct the four-part learning center.

According to agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Wyatt DeJong, the four components include a greenhouse for learning about plant science; a laboratory with at least three lab areas for hydroponics, aquaponics, aquaculture, aeroponics and biotechnology; an agriculture power lab for precision ag technology; and a livestock facility with an indoor and outdoor learning lab.

Agriscience is simply the application of science to agriculture, which includes all of the areas listed, DeJong said, adding that their implementation would allow students to learn in a way they wouldn't otherwise be able to.

"By having these facilities, students will be able to build a much-stronger love for science, technology, engineering, agriculture and math," DeJong said. "Our country, state and city all have been built through the efforts of innovation in agriculture and our society, culture and the world of academia has not been pushing agriscience research in a way that is needed for today's world."

The specific location for the learning center has not been determined, DeJong said, but the district's plan is to include three of the four areas on school property with the livestock facility being built off campus to be used during the summer. DeJong teaches an advanced animal science class and students can participate in independent projects that would utilize the livestock facility.

The total size for the three areas on school property is estimated to be 5,000 square feet.

"The job market looks exceedingly good for anyone going into agricultural career pathways and this facility will allow students the learning opportunities to imagine what is possible for themselves and for how they can make this work a better place," DeJong said. "... This facility would allow students the options to not only learn collectively on agriscience truths, it would also allow them to push themselves as individuals through agriscience research projects from an inquiry based learning standpoint."