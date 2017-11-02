Core cooperative delves into second year

Established on Oct. 28, 2016, dreamt up by a group of region superintendents, Core provides special education services to approximately 400 children in 12 south-central South Dakota school districts. Core replaces the Mid-Central Educational Cooperative, which dissolved in June.

In its first year, much of the cooperative's work included establishing bylaws, finding a place to house its headquarters and other "technicalities," said Core Director Valerie Johnson.

But services began being administered by Core's 20-plus employees in August, and on Wednesday, the cooperative took over Birth to Three coordinator service provision for Region 4, which includes Aurora, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Gregory and Tripp counties. Birth to Three provides early intervention services for infants and toddlers with disabilities from birth up to age 3.

Core also took over as the fiscal agent for statewide distance learning program called DIAL, which Mid-Central oversaw, and Core is housed in Mid-Central's former building on Platte's Main Street. But Johnson said despite the loose affiliations, Core is a separate entity, and the co-op will be unaffected by former Mid-Central employees' upcoming trials in 2018.

"The contract for the building is set and otherwise Core and Mid-Central do not have any linkages," Johnson said.

A jury trial will be held in Lake Andes in March for State v. Stephanie Hubers, and in June and July, a jury trial will be held for State v. Stacy Phelps and Dan Guericke.

The cases arose when South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced the Westerhuises, employees at Mid-Central, were believed to have participated in a conspiracy to steal more than $1 million in funding while working for the education cooperative. Prior to the announcement, Scott Westerhuis is believed to have killed his wife and four children before setting their home ablaze in 2015.

The three defendants, all associates or employees of Mid-Central, were then tied to the conspiracy and charged.

Guericke, former executive director of Mid-Central Education Cooperative, and Phelps, former CEO of the American Indian Institute for Innovation (AIII) that helped administer GEAR UP funds, were charged with altering and backdating Mid-Central contracts.

Hubers, Mid-Central's former assistant business manager, is accused of accepting more than $50,000 to conceal information about the alleged embezzlement by the Westerhuises.

And as Core delves into year No. 2, Burke Superintendent Erik Person said he believes the co-op is focused on providing students for children who need them and instituting trainings and networking opportunities for special education staff in member school districts.

Person, one of six area superintendents who spearheaded the effort to make Core a reality and serves on Core's superintendents advisory board, said he is happy with the services Core has provided to Burke students through the first two months of the school year, and that special education services are available.

"I would say, speaking from the Burke School District perspective, we're very happy with Core and the level of service we're getting for kids," Person said. "Moving forward, I think one of our goals will always be to ensure anything we do through the Core co-op needs to be something that is of a direct benefit to our students."