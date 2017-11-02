According to court documents, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, Stulken entered the Mitchell residence of his ex-girlfriend without permission. The ex-girlfriend allegedly asked Stulken to leave several times. Stulken allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend multiple times in the face and hit her head with a vacuum cleaner, court documents state.

Stulken also allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend's mother in the face and hit her with an alcohol bottle over the head when she tried to help her daughter. Stulken left the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was located four days later and placed into custody at the Davison County Jail.

First-degree burglary is a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Simple assault causing bodily damage is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.